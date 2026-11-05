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Ohio elects first female governor as Republicans keep control of state Legislature
By Payton Marshall,2 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) –Ohio voters delivered a split decision in a historic election, choosing Democrat Dr. Amy Acton as the state’s first female elected governor while Republicans retained control of both chambers of the Ohio Legislature, a political divide that experts say will shape everything from the state budget to how campaign promises are carried out.