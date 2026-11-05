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Chalkboard NFL Picks for TNF, Week 9: Player Projections & Fantasy Picks, 11/5
By Jonathan Impemba,4 days ago
Looking for the best Chalkboard NFL picks today? The 5-2 Jaguars visit the 4-4 Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday night, with Jacksonville a roughly 9.5-point favorite and the total near 40. Below, we break down our top Chalkboard NFL picks for this Week 9 matchup, complete with player projections and the matchup angles behind each play.