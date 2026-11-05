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Folsom Gets Its Own DQ Hawaiian BBQ, Loco Moco and All
By Sarah Hernandez,4 days ago
2770 E. Bidwell St. — Approximate Site of Newly Opened Restaurant. DQ Hawaiian BBQ has opened its newest restaurant at 2770 E. Bidwell St., Suite 400, in Folsom, bringing loco moco, chicken katsu and kalbi short rib to a city that previously had to drive elsewhere for its island-style plate lunches. The restaurant is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers both dine-in and takeout.