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Trojans clash with Bulldogs in key conference matchup
By Josh Boutwell,4 days ago
The Troy Trojans (4-4, 2-2) are back at home this Saturday, Nov. 7, for a pivotal Sun Belt Conference matchup with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2, 4-0) on Homecoming. Troy is coming off an exciting 24-21 overtime win over Sun Belt East leading James Madison last week, while Louisiana Tech is currently the top-seeded team in the Sun Belt West. The Troy win over JMU comes after two lackluster performances – and losses – to Louisiana and ULM the previous two weeks.
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