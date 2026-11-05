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‘Deeply troubling conditions;’ Ohio breeder surrenders over 1,100 chinchillas
By Maggie Valentine,3 days ago
An exotic animal breeding operation in Northwest Ohio has been shut down after a federal investigation. R & R Chinchilla Inc. and its president, James F. Ritterspach, have been ordered to surrender more than 1,100 chinchillas after federal investigators documented what they described as “deeply troubling conditions” at its facility in Jenera, Ohio.
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