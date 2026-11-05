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At MoMA, Brancusi Is Lost in Space
By Aruna D’Souza,4 days ago
The artist’s work is glorious and resonant, but the Museum of Modern Art has a space problem, or an elegance problem, or a crowd mitigation problem. Let’s get one thing out of the way first: For all my weariness about how canonical dead White men are STILL. CONSISTENTLY. CENTERED in museum exhibitions — even after said museums have publicly taken pains to expand collections, hire curators with broad expertise and interests, and invite new audiences into their spaces — I have ZERO complaints about putting on a Constantin Brancusi exhibition. Even in fall 2026, when the city’s three major museums have turned themselves over to Brancusi, Lichtenstein, and Pollock simultaneously. (I will go to my grave insisting that it should have been a Krasner show.)