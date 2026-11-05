undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Woman injured after being struck by two vehicles in Warner Robins
By Monica Diaz-Meek,4 days ago
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman was seriously injured Wednesday evening after being struck by two vehicles on North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of North Davis Drive and Green Street around 6:22 p.m. on November 4, along with the Warner Robins Fire Department and Emory EMS.