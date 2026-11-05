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Southwest Notes: Smart, Wemby, Vassell, Mavs, Fodor
By Luke Adams,4 days ago
After immediately bonding in Boston during the 2021/22 season, veteran point guard Marcus Smart and Rockets head coach Ime Udoka welcomed the opportunity to reunite in Houston this offseason, writes William Guillory of The Athletic. As Guillory details, Udoka highly values the sort of physicality and tenacity that Smart plays with, and Houston was seeking additional backcourt depth ahead of this season with starting point guard Fred VanVleet coming off an ACL tear.