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Kariuki, Hart name Calvary Christian Seniors of the Month
By April King,4 days ago
Calvary Christian School has named the November Seniors of the Month, Makarios Kariuki and Zack Hart. Makarios Kariuki is the daughter of Loise & Anthony Kariuki. School Activities and Awards: ASB: Athletic Director, Worship Director, Treasurer. Key Club: Vice President. NHS, YG. Soccer: Varsity Letter, JV Captain, Varsity Girls Captain, JV Defender of the Year. Junior and Senior Class President, Student Ambassador, Worship Band, Track, Student United Way, Honor Roll, Spartan Groups Leader/Overseer, Band, Choir, Broadcasting, Yearbook, Drama.