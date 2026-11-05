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(5) West Geauga at (4) Norton football: Preview capsule for Division IV regional semifinal
By John Kampfjkampf@news-herald.com,3 days ago
Last week: Norton was idle, West Geauga def. Hubbard, 24-14 On deck: Winner faces the winner of (1) Streetsboro and (8) Orrville on Nov. 13 in a regional semifinal. For the record: West Geauga is looking for its first 10-win season since 2015. Their only losses are to Hawken and Perry, both of which are playing in regional quarterfinals this week. Norton has won six in a row since a Sept. 11 loss to Streetsboro. Norton is led by senior QB Trey Kerston, one of the top quarterbacks in the Metro Athletic Conference. RB Jason Beverly has run for more than 900 yards this season, with Alex Meinen and 6-foot-4 Cortes Everett his top targets. … In last week’s win over Hubbard, Anthony Dzurilla ran for 133 yards, giving him 1,079 for the season, Vince Vecchio ran for two scores, giving him eight for the year. Mickey Keenan has run for 545 yards and thrown for 306. It’s undeniable West G prefers to run the ball most of the time. Defensively, West G had five shutouts this year.