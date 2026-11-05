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International bakery chain opening new location in Central Ohio
By Mary McCarthy,4 days ago
A popular international bakery chain is officially opening its newest Columbus-area location next week, and it’s celebrating with free treats for early birds. According to social media, TOUS les JOURS will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, November 13, at 10726 Sawmill Parkway, Suite 102. An opening ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., with doors opening to customers at 10 a.m.
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