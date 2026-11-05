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'Espresso Martini Nails' Are The Dark, Coffee-Inspired Manicure Trend To Try Now: 8 Designs To Bookmark
By Natalia Trejo,3 days ago
Glossy coffee-bean brown, a swirl of cream, and an eye-catching shimmer, espresso martini nails are having a moment. Complete with the coffee cocktail’s characteristics, the finish is velvety and dark, equal parts indulgent and effortlessly chic – and now it’s showing up on our fingertips. Espresso martini...