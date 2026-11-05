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French bank hit by cyberattack, hackers steal $100 million
By Catherine Viette,3 days ago
French regional bank Crédit Mutuel Arkéa said Wednesday it had been hit by a cyberattack that led to fraudulent transfers worth around 100 million euros ($112 million). The bank said the attack, which has since been "contained", allowed hackers to access its own accounts and transfer funds to other banks. Customer accounts were not affected, and no losses were reported by clients.