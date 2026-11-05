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Delaware’s General Firearms Deer Hunting Season To Open 10-Day Run Friday, Nov. 13
By Joe Ciccanti,3 days ago
The November general firearms season, Delaware’s most popular and bountiful deer hunting season, opens this year on Friday, Nov. 13th and runs through Sunday, Nov. 22nd. While Delaware’s statewide deer hunting season spans five months, from Sept. 1st through Jan. 31st, this 10-day season typically accounts for about 40% of the state’s deer harvest. Due to the detection of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Delaware for the first time, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has established a Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone (CMZ) for the 2026-27 season. The CMZ includes Wildlife Management Zones 11, 14 and 16. Anyone who harvests a deer in the CMZ during this year’s general firearm season must check it with DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife staff at one of three Sussex County locations: Delaware Solid Waste Authority’s Jones Crossroad Landfill in Georgetown, the Gumboro Community Center in Millsboro, or Redden State Forest’s Jester Tract large parking lot in Kings Crossroads, Delaware. Check stations will be open the entirety of the November general firearm season from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. This will be the only time of the year when hunters are required to bring deer they’ve harvested to DNREC biologists for sampling.
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