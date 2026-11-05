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A Fan Courtside At Last Night's Kings And Lakers Game Did A Chest Pass To The Female Referee And Luka Doncic Immediately Went Over To Press Him
4 days ago
Listen, Luka is the MVP of the 2026-27 NBA season. He's averaging near 40 points a game through almost 10 games, a feat that has only ever been done by Luka and Wilt Chamberlain. He dropped off another 40 point, 9 rebound, 7 assist game last night and it legitimately is clockwork at this point.