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Power Hydration Launches New 1-Liter Alkaline Water Bottle Featuring CSI's Twist & Flip Tethered Closure
3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Power Hydration has launched its new 1-liter premium alkaline water bottle featuring the Omni mini XP 28mm closure with Twist & Flip® tethering from Closure Systems International (CSI). As the first U.S. brand owner to adopt CSI's tethered closure, Power Hydration is making the closure a defining part of its brand innovation story.