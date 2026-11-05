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A Team That Humps Together, Stays Together. This Sixers Team Has Something Special
3 days ago
There's nothing quite like humpin' with the fellas. It forms the type of bond which can never be broken. You wave hello to strangers. You shake hands with mutual friends. You dap up your close buddies. But when it comes to your absolute boys? The squad you rock with the most in life? That is when you're gyrating your meat, and thrusting those hips. Because those are your dudes. It would be considered "weird" and "borderline inappropriate" if you were to greet some random acquaintance with an air hump. But when it's your boys? It would be weird and inappropriate to simply just shake their hands. You demonstrate how close of a friendship you have with someone by how homoerotic your behavior becomes. Everybody knows that. And this right here is what peak friendship is all about.