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YDL Sports Network to Broadcast a Pair of Playoff Volleyball Games on Thursday: Clarion/ECC and Warren/Clearfield
By Chris Rossetti,3 days ago
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network is broadcasting a pair of volleyball playoff games on Thursday. The Network will have the Elk County Catholic/Clarion District 9 Class 1A volleyball championship game from DuBois High School, and the Clearfield/Warren District 9/10 Class 4A subregional game from Clearfield High School.