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Four Seasons to Open Trattoria Varco
By Site Staff,4 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — Four Seasons Hotel & Residences New Orleans has announced the Nov. 13 grand opening of Trattoria Varco, a new Italian restaurant overlooking the Mississippi River. Located on the hotel’s fifth floor, the restaurant will feature handmade pastas, fresh cheeses, house-cured salumi and Italian-inspired preparations of Gulf seafood, adding a new dining option to the New Orleans riverfront.