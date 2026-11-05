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Digestive symptoms in CF fall into 4 distinct patterns, study finds
By Andrea Lobo, PhD,3 days ago
Patterns were associated with different complications and medication use. A new study identified four distinct patterns of digestive symptoms in adults with cystic fibrosis (CF), ranging from mild to severe and widespread symptoms. These patterns of symptoms showed “associations with [gastrointestinal] complications and medication requirements, suggesting distinct underlying [mechanisms] and...