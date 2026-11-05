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Chan Concedes to Wiener
4 days ago
State Senator Scott Wiener will officially replace Nancy Pelosi in Congress. Supervisor Connie Chan conceded the race to Wiener Wednesday, calling him to congratulate him on winning California’s Eleventh Congressional District. Pelosi, the former House Speaker who had endorsed Chan, also congratulated Wiener Wednesday and said her office is ready to assist with the transition. The victory marks the end of an era for the San Francisco district, which Pelosi has represented for nearly four decades. She first won the seat in 1987 and went on to become one of the most powerful Democrats in Washington, serving twice as House Speaker. Wiener, a Democrat who represents San Francisco in the state Senate, will now take over the seat. It marks the first time in nearly 40 years that someone other than Pelosi will represent the district in Congress, ushering in a new chapter for San Francisco’s political leadership.