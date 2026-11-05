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Reds Predicted to Sign Yankees 2-Time All-Star in Free Agency
By Henry DiGennaro,4 days ago
The Cincinnati Reds could be in the market for an offensive upgrade this winter, and one prediction has them making a splash by signing a former New York Yankees All-Star. After a disappointing 2026 season, Cincinnati has some significant questions to answer about its lineup. Second base is among the most obvious areas for improvement, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. could provide an intriguing solution.
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