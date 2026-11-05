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PEEC Invites Community To Kick Off Holiday Season With Special Edition Of Nature At Night Wednesday Nov. 11 At Los Alamos Nature Center
By Carol A. Clark,4 days ago
The Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) invites the community to kick off the holiday season with a special edition of Nature at Night, 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. Families and visitors of all ages are welcome to enjoy free holiday ornament crafting and create nature-inspired decorations to take home.