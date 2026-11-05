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West Hollywood to Allow Polyamorous Partners to Legally Register
4 days ago
West Hollywood will allow people in polyamorous relationships to register for legal recognition and local protections. Under the new ordinance, three or more adults in a committed relationship can formally register as a multi-partner domestic relationship with the city. The West Hollywood City Council unanimously approved the measure this week. Registered partners will receive local protections already available to traditional domestic partners. Those include visitation rights at health care facilities and city jails, as well as certain protections involving rental housing. However, the ordinance does not authorize marriage or legal domestic partnerships involving more than two people. Instead, it establishes a local registration system recognizing relationships involving multiple committed adults. City officials say the measure expands local protections to people whose relationships are not covered under existing domestic partnership laws. The new ordinance is scheduled to take effect December 2nd, allowing eligible residents to begin registering their relationships with the city.