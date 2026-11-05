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Sojo Industries and R.C. Moore Sign Multi-Year Partnership Agreement
2 days ago
BRISTOL, Pa.--Nov. 5, 2026--Sojo Industries (“Sojo”), an industrial automation company delivering mobile manufacturing and modular packaging solutions, today announced a multi-year partnership with R.C. Moore, a third-party logistics provider with warehousing, asset-based transportation, and freight brokerage services. The companies are deploying Sojo Flight™ at R.C. Moore’s Pittston, PA facility to meet rising demand from beverage producers throughout the region.