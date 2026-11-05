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This Holiday Season, Teremana is Making Sharing a Drink a Way to Give Back
3 days ago
This holiday season, Teremana® Tequila, the premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson, is bringing people together to share a drink, while extending that spirit of connection to communities in need. Through Share a Drink, Share the Mana, Teremana will donate $1 to World Central Kitchen (WCK) for every bottle purchased or beverage consumed, up to $100,000, through Teremana Together, the brand's philanthropic initiative.