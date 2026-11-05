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Electrolit Brings Holiday Hydration to Winter Adventures with a New Retail Campaign Featuring Janelle Yip
3 days ago
Electrolit athlete and professional freestyle skier Janelle Yip stars in a new seasonal campaign rolling out across retailers. Electrolit – the number one rapid hydration beverage – is taking hydration into the winter season with a new Holiday Hydration retail campaign featuring professional freestyle skier and Electrolit athlete Janelle Yip. Launching at select retailers across the U.S. this fall, the campaign brings Electrolit to consumers as they gear up for winter sports, travel and outdoor adventures throughout the chillier months.