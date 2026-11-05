undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Grand Teton: Fire crews plan pile burns to reduce wildfire risk
By Monica Stout,4 days ago
GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK — Next week, Teton Interagency Fire crews will begin burning piles in Grand Teton National Park (GTNP) as part of fuel reduction efforts. Starting as early as Nov. 9, planned burns will take place near Colter Bay, Beaver Creek, Elk Ranch, and Kelly Pit. GTNP said in a news release that exact timing is difficult to predict. Crews will only ignite piles when weather and smoke conditions are favorable and the risk of fire spreading is low. The burning could continue over the next several months as conditions allow.