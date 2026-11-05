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No. 21 Indiana volleyball returns home to begin final 2 weeks of regular season
4 days ago
Friday begins a crucial five-match stretch for No. 21 Indiana volleyball. After five of their last six contests on the road, the Hoosiers return to Bloomington to play Iowa at 7 p.m. Friday and Illinois at 2 p.m. Sunday. The two matches start the final two weeks of the regular season for Indiana and are an important time to improve its standing in the conference and rack up wins ahead of the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.