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Bob Flynn elected mayor of Hillsdale
By Henry Fliflet,3 days ago
Bob Flynn won the Nov. 3 mayoral election with 66.92% percent of the vote, according to the county’s last unofficial results as of press time. “I’m very happy that the voters chose me,” Flynn told the Collegian. “I think that people were looking for someone who could bring everyone together to find a comprehensive solution to the issues they see here in the city. So now that’s what we’re gonna try and do.”