undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
HOT BUTTON PRESS: Contemporary Controversies|Pamphlet Series|Essays on Issues of Aesthetics & Meaning||Ann Fulleros|"THE ROMANTICIZATION OF SUFFERING"
By Jeff Streeby,3 days ago
HOT BUTTON PRESS: Contemporary Controversies Pamphlet Series. Click on the title to download the free PDF pamphlet. There is a peculiar cruelty in the way literature celebrates suffering. A writer loses someone, and suddenly the world expects a masterpiece. A poet experiences heartbreak, and readers anticipate beautiful verses. A novelist survives personal devastation, and critics search for the artistic significance of the wreckage. Pain becomes material. Trauma becomes inspiration. Misery becomes a credential. And somewhere along the way, we have confused the ability to transform suffering into art with the belief that suffering is necessary for art to exist. The literary world has long been fascinated by the tortured artist: the misunderstood genius, the wounded poet, the novelist whose personal destruction supposedly gives their work extraordinary depth. Their suffering becomes inseparable from their reputation, sometimes overshadowing the craft that made their writing remarkable.