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Swedes’ Volleyball Season Ends in Subdistrict Final
4 days ago
After a semifinal win over Cozad, the Gothenburg volleyball team saw their season come to an end on Tuesday, Oct. 27, losing the subdistrict final game to Kearney Catholic. The subdistrict tournament was played at Kearney Catholic High School, and the first round pitted the Lady Swedes against a very familiar opponent, the Cozad Lady Haymakers. After losing the first set 25-14, the Swedes bounced back to win the next three, 25-20, 20-14, and 20-15, to win the match 3-1.