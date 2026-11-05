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Craven County to illuminate seven buildings green in honor of veterans
By News 12 Staff,4 days ago
How many counties participated in 2025 Operation Green Light?. What services does Craven County Veterans Services Department provide?. Craven County is illuminating seven government buildings green from Nov. 4-11 as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide initiative honoring military veterans and raising awareness about available support services.
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