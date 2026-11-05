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FFA: Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve
4 days ago
This summer, four area FFA chapters put the FFA motto into action by stepping up to support their communities. With the Cattlemen’s Ball coming to Cozad, FFA members and advisors came together to help prepare the grounds, serve guests, and clean up the event location. Despite the hot summer days and hard work, these members rose to the challenge and did an outstanding job!