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HERON-Lung01: HER3-Directed ADC Prolongs Progression-Free Survival in EGFR-Mutated Advanced NSCLC
By Julia Cipriano, MS, CMPP,4 days ago
In the phase III HERON-Lung01 trial, ruzaltatug rezetecan significantly prolonged progression-free survival compared with chemotherapy and showed a manageable safety profile in patients with EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-resistant, EGFR-mutated advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to Xu et al. The findings, which were presented during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 (Abstract LBA72) and simultaneously published in The Lancet, were interpreted by the investigators as supporting the novel HER3-directed antibody-drug conjugate as a potential standard-of-care option in this setting.