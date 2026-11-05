undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
(5) Wadsworth at (4) Mayfield football: Preview capsule for Division II regional quarterfinal
By John Kampfjkampf@news-herald.com,4 days ago
Last week: Mayfield was idle, Wadsworth def. North Royalton, 42-7 On deck: Winner faces the winner of (1) Medina Highland and (9) Brecksville-Broadview Heights on Nov. 13 in a regional semifinal. For the record: The Wildcats are 10-0 for the first time since 2019. Wadsworth snapped a two-game losing streak...
1