undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Betfred Ends British Classic Sponsorship Citing Budget Tax Increases
4 days ago
Betfred says it had “no choice” but to end its sponsorship of all five British Classics following the latest tax increase announced in the Budget. Chairman and co-founder Fred Done had intimated prior to the announcement that they would end their deal to back both the 1000 and 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, the Derby and Oaks at Epsom and the St Leger at Doncaster if chancellor John Healey raised machine games duty (MGD).