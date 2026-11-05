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(8) Brookfield at (1) Kirtland football: Preview capsule for Division VI regional quarterfinal
By John Kampfjkampf@news-herald.com,4 days ago
Last week: Kirtland was idle, Brookfield def. Columbiana, 49-0 On deck: Winner faces the winner of (4) Jeromesville Hillsdale and (5) Mineral Ridge on Nov. 13 in a regional semifinal. For the record: The defending Division VI state champions are back at it for another deep tournament run. The Hornets...