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Krystal Joy Brown, Marc Kudisch, Demarius Copes, More Join Red Bull Theater Benefit Staging of Cole Porter's Out of This World
3 days ago
A star-studded lineup of performers has been revealed for Red Bull Theater's annual holiday benefit, which will stage David Ives' concert adaptation Cole Porter's Out of This World on December 14 at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre. Marc Vietor is directing the production, with choreography by Michael Raine. The musical,...