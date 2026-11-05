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Firewood cage to return across from Woolwich town office
By PHIL DI VECE News Contributor,4 days ago
Voters returned incumbents Jason Shaw and Allison Hepler to the selectboard for new three-year terms. PHIL DI VECE/Wiscasset Newspaper. The selectboard and town administrator at work Nov. 4. PHIL DI VECE/Wiscasset Newspaper. Woolwich selectmen agreed Wednesday, Nov. 4 to give a wire cage containing free, split firewood outside the town...