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House Dismissed Five Contested Elections in the 119th Congress
By Legis1 Editorial,3 days ago
The House dismissed five Federal Contested Election Act (FCEA) challenges in the 119th Congress, covering Alaska at-large, Florida-14 (twice), Texas-28 and Texas-30, the most FCEA dismissals in a single Congress among those covered by a new Congressional Research Service (CRS) report. The FCEA gives losing House candidates a statutory path to challenge state-certified results, but contestants must prove entitlement to the seat, and a state certificate provides prima facie evidence of regularity, making reversals rare.