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Who pays physicians to catch AI medical errors?
By Brian Hudes, MD,3 days ago
Medical AI is deployed on the assumption that a physician will catch its mistakes. One new study asks what happens when the advice is wrong on purpose. In a 2026 medRxiv preprint that has not been peer-reviewed, the authors gave 225 physicians written neurocritical-care cases with AI advice attached. When the advice was deliberately steered toward a harmful choice, physicians made a harmful decision in 49.4 percent of the targeted decisions. With aligned advice, the figure was 2.0 percent. By the preprint’s count, only 2 of the 225 physicians detected that the advice had been manipulated.