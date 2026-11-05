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Broncos vs. Panthers TV broadcast map for Week 9
By Tim Lynch,3 days ago
If you are seeing BLUE in your region, you will get the Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers on CBS in Week 9. If you are seeing BLUE in your region on the map above, you will get the Broncos-Panthers game on your local CBS affiliate in Week 9. Alaska and Hawaii will NOT be getting this game on Sunday. Instead, you’ll get the wonderful matchup between the Chiefs and Jets, because Patrick Mahomes is 3-10 in his last 13 one score games.