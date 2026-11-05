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AFIA's Free Feed Education Program to Cover Regulatory Updates at IPPE 2027
4 days ago
The American Feed Industry Association (AFIA) will hold its annual Feed Education Program on Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 8 to 10 a.m. Eastern time during the 2027 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta. The free program will provide feed industry professionals with regulatory updates and practical strategies to help their operations stay ahead of evolving federal requirements.