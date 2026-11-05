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The Scoop: Thu. Nov. 5, 2026, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF
By Kayleigh Fuller,4 days ago
Florida death row inmate who reported abuse at Dozier School for Boys is scheduled for execution tonight. Jesse Guardado will be executed tonight for the murder of 75 year old Jackie Malone in 2004. There are 34 Dozier students who have faced the death penalty in Florida. Guardado discussed the physical abuse he experienced at Dozier. Florida has executed 18 people so far this year. Guardado’s sentence would tie last year’s record.