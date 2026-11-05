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Remembering Nino Parker, Oakland’s ‘Black Homeless Advocate’
By Natalie Orenstein,4 days ago
Nino Parker, a loving father, San Francisco native, and fierce advocate for his fellow homeless residents in Oakland, died Sept. 1. He was 72. Parker was a mainstay at Oakland City Council meetings, where he always began his testimony by introducing himself as “Black Homeless Advocate” instead of his name. That decision, and the passionate commentary that always followed, reflected Parker’s dedication to fighting not only for his own livelihood — although he did that as well — but for vulnerable people throughout the city.