undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CURE BELIEVE BALL
By H.M Cauley,4 days ago
The St. Regis Atlanta was the setting for the 13th annual CURE Believe Ball, an October fundraiser to support both research and families facing pediatric cancer. About 600 guests enjoyed food, cocktails, dancing to the Papa Sol band and bidding on auction packages. Auctioneer Dean Crownover and emcee Jenn Hobby Rivera led the evening’s activities that raised $1.8 million and included the presentation of the Ragab Spirit of Hope Award to dedicated volunteer and survivor Matt Gephardt. Simply Buckhead was proud to be the event’s media sponsor.