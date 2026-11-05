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Sights + Sounds Picks: Retired Oakland librarian and author Dorothy Lazard
By Jeneé Darden,4 days ago
“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with retired Oakland librarian and author Dorothy Lazard. Dorothy’s latest book is “Behind the Desk at the Main: A Librarian’s Memoir.” In it, she gives readers insight into what it’s like working at the Oakland Main Public Library, but also addresses other economic and political issues affecting librarians. Also, mark your calendars because Jeneé will be in conversation with Dorothy at Pegasus Books in Downtown Berkeley on Wednesday, November 11.