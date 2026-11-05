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Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Trespassing Charges in Carthage and Leake County
By Staff Report,4 days ago
QUNISHA D ALSTON, 26, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Felony Disclosure of Intimate Visual Material, CPD. Bond $1,139.25, $1,139.25. PERRY M BRANTLEY, 34, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $75,000. TAKAYRA S COLLINS, 22, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court,...
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