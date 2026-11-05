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Altman Plants unveils Magical Ponytail Palm Maze at California botanical gardens
3 days ago
Altman Plants unveils Magical Ponytail Palm Maze at California botanical gardens. Altman Plants and Alta Vista Botanical Gardens celebrated the opening of the Magical Ponytail Palm Maze in Vista, California, on Oct. 30, featuring more than 250 plants, landscaped mounds and large-scale sculptures. The installation opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony...